A debate has emerged in Britain over the term ‘globalist’, with elements of the legacy media and social media arguing that using the word to describe the political ideology of preferring super state over state is actually a racist term against Jewish people.

Following what many, such as Brexit leader Nigel Fage, have described as a “globalist coup” to install former Goldman Sachs banker and World Economic Forum (WEF) acolyte Rishi Sunak as prime minister, left-wing figures have attempted to make the very term “globalist” an off-limits slur, claiming that it is antisemitic.

Last week, Nigel Farage tweeted: “Jeremy Hunt is now running the country. This is a globalist coup.” Mr Farage went on to make similar comments following the installation of Grant Shapps as Home Secretary.

The statements were condemned by Jewish groups, despite the fact that Mr Hunt is not Jewish but rather a member of the Church of England. Mr Shapps comes from a Jewish family.

Criticising the use of the term, Marie van der Zyl, the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said: “Antisemitism experts such as the Anti Defamation League identify ‘globalist’ as a common antisemitic trope based on conspiracy theories about international Jewish power. Politicians should avoid using the term, particularly when referring specifically to Jewish individuals.”

