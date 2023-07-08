Breitbart

The globalist coalition government in The Netherlands collapsed on Friday evening, with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tendering his resignation to King Willem-Alexander on Saturday, paving the way for elections to be held by November and the possibility of the populist pro-farmer BBB party to come into power. The fourth government of Mark Rutte, 56, the Netherlands’ longest-serving prime minister, collapsed on Friday evening as coalition partners were seemingly incapable of coming to a compromise on the issue of migration and asylum policy. This marks the third time since coming to power in 2010 that a Rutte government failed to complete a full term in office. The alleged dispute that forced the cabinet to collapse came over calls from Rutte’s neo-liberal People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) and the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) to cut migration and increase restrictions on family reunification of asylum seekers in The Netherlands, a move that the more pro-mass migration coalition partner D66 and ChristenUnie parties could not accept. The shock collapse of the government forced King Willem-Alexander to return to cut his vacation short and return to his country on Saturday to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Rutte, broadcaster NOS reports.

Read more