Globalist Coup: Brexit Loser David Cameron Back in Government Amid Purge of Right-Wing

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has returned to the British government over eight years after he resigned from Parliament, parachuted in by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as part of a clear leftward lurch as he reshuffles his cabinet.David Cameron, an elected Member of Parliament for 15 years until 2016 and Conservative Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for six of those until he resigned over his failure to win his own Brexit referendum has returned to government.

His new role as Foreign Secretary, despite no longer being a democratically elected politician, has been achieved by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asking the King to make Cameron a ‘Life Peer’ — a non-hereditary Lord — meaning he can sit inside the House of Lords and re-assume a political role.The remarkable move to ennoble a former Prime Minister and introduce him into government comes as PM Sunak reforms his government, apparently to make it ready to fight the general election expected late next year. It is the first time a senior government post has been filled by the Lords rather than elected Commons chamber in decades and also the first time a former Prime Minister has returned to government in a more junior role since Alec Douglas-Home became Foreign Secretary in 1970. He had been Prime Minister for one year between 1963 and 1964.While the reshuffle may last all of Monday, so far the main changes have seen a massive departure from the right and a lurch to the Globalist centre.

READ MORE