Waves of winter-like weather have already delivered helpings of record-setting, early-season snow and intrusions of cold air over the north-central United States. And forecasters warn that more wintry weather is in the pipelines for parts of the western and central U.S. in the coming weeks.

A blast of frigid air may not only shatter records but also deliver cold more on par with the middle of winter to parts of the Rockies and Plains, laying the groundwork for an unusual snowfall far to the south for late October.

An Arctic outbreak even more extreme than one felt in early September is expected to race southeastward from the northern Rockies Friday night to the southern Plains by next Monday that could deliver temperature departures from average of 30-40 degrees Fahrenheit.

The air is forecast to be so cold at its peak as to bring nighttime low temperatures to within a few degrees of zero in parts of Idaho, much of Montana and Wyoming, as well as the western parts of the Dakotas and northern Colorado.

