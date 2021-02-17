Breitbart:

Private jets emit as much as 20 times more carbon dioxide per passenger mile than a commercial airliner, according to studies.

Hollywood star and climate change activist Matt Damon reportedly took a private jet to film parts of the Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia, flying from Byron Bay in the northern part of New South Wales to Sydney on Sunday.

Matt Damon shared a private jet with co-star Chris Hemsworth and members of their entourage, according to a report from the Daily Mail, which ran photos of the stars disembarking from the aircraft. It remains unclear what Damon and Hemsworth were doing in Byron Bay, but they are expected to shoot scenes at Fox Studios Australia, located in the Sydney area.

The Damon family reportedly arrived in Australia last month and spent their mandatory, 14-day quarantine in a $7,000 per night rental mansion.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth installment in Marvel’s Thor franchise. Jojo Rabbit filmmaker Taika Waititi is returning to the director’s chair, having previously helmed the third Thor movie.

Matt Damon touted the dangers of climate change in the Showtime documentary series Years of Living Dangerously, which first aired in 2014 and won an Emmy Award. “How we behave will have a very serious impact on the world that these next generations are going to inherit,” he said in a promotional clip for the series.

Damon starred in the climate change and refugee-themed movie Downsizing. He also starred in the anti-fracking movie Promised Land.

Hollywood celebrities including Harrison Ford, Leonardo DiCaprio, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen have been criticized for promoting climate change activism while taking private jets to fly around the world. In one instance, DiCaprio flew roundtrip from France to New York in a private jet to accept an environmental award in 2016.

Private jets emit as much as 20 times more carbon dioxide per passenger mile than a commercial airliner, according to studies.

Read more at Breitbart