Global Knife Attack Frenzy as Hamas ‘Day of Rage’ Gets Underway

Frenzied knife attacks were reported in China and France on Friday after Hamas called for the 13th to be a global “day of rage” in response to the group’s ongoing war with Israel.

The disturbing acts of violence couldn’t be immediately linked to the war but the first victim was an employee of the Israeli embassy. The second attack, which killed at least one man, happened in France where local media reported that the assailant—who was known to the authorities as an Islamist radical—shouted “Allahu Akbar” during an attack on multiple people at a school. A terrorism investigation has been launched.

The call for a “day of rage” prompted security alerts all over the world with Jewish schools and synagogues from Palo Alto to London and Aukland closing for the day while the American authorities increased security measures in major cities and at the U.S. Capitol.

In Beijing, the Israeli embassy staffer was attacked with a knife in broad daylight before being taken to the hospital. Chinese authorities have not released a motive for the attack, which comes after Israel admonished China for failing to condemn the unprecedented Hamas attacks that led to at least 1,300 Israeli soldiers and civilians being killed.

READ MORE