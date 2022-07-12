Europe’s border force is reported as bracing itself for more “waves” of mass migration, as the developing world goes hungry as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Frontex, the European Union’s border and coast guard force, is reportedly bracing itself for renewed “waves” of mass migration caused by food shortages resulting from the Ukraine war.

One of the world’s main exporters of food destined for the developing world, Ukraine has struggled to export any of its agricultural produce since Russia’s most recent invasion of the country earlier this year, destabilising food supplies for much of the world’s most vulnerable as a result.

Now, according to a report by Le Figaro Frontex is now saying that Europe must prepare itself for an influx of migrants not just from Ukraine, but that “at the same time [the EU has] to prepare also for refugees coming from other regions because of food insecurity”.

“You know that the transport of wheat from Ukraine is hampered. And this will create waves of migration. So we are preparing for that,” spokeswoman Aija Kalnaja told reporters on Monday.

