As the global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 200,000 on Saturday, countries took cautious steps toward easing lockdowns imposed amid the pandemic, but fears of a surge in infections made even some outbreak-wounded businesses reluctant to reopen.

The states of Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska started loosening restrictions on businesses despite warnings from experts that such steps might be premature.

Shawn Gingrich, CEO and founder of Lion’s Den Fitness, decided after the Georgia governor’s announcement that his Atlanta gym would remain closed for now.

Global death toll tops 200,000 as some virus lockdowns eased

By SARA BURNETT and KATE BRUMBACK

1 of 15A woman sleeps on Brighton Beach in the Brooklyn borough of New York as seagulls flutter around her, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. With the weather warming up, more people wearing personal protective equipment are venturing out to the parks and streets, though most are still respecting the social distancing guidelines for the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

“We’ve sacrificed so much already,” Gingrich said. “I feel like if we do this too soon, we’ll see a spike in cases and we’re back to square one.”

The worldwide death toll was over 202,000, according to a count by John Hopkins University from government figures. The actual death toll is believed to be far higher.

