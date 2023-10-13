‘Global Day of Jihad’: Teacher Killed, Two Injured in French School Attack

Counter-terror police are investigating after a teacher was stabbed to death at a French school on Friday, the attack coinciding with the Hamas call for a global “day of jihad”.

Update 1400: France already tried to deport suspected knifeman

An update from Le Figaro, which names the alleged knifeman who killed a teacher in France today as Mohamed Mogouchkov and says his family was already subjected to a deportation from the nation as not being legally in France in 2014. Yet a group of civil society and pro-migrant groups campaigned successfully to have the deportation halted.

Recently, Mogouchkov is said to have been under such close scrutiny by the French state for extremism that he was both wiretapped and subjected to physical surveillance. Despite these precautions, he still managed — it is claimed — to launch an attack without being interdicted.

AFP reports the slain teacher and both injured parties had knife wounds to the neck and throat, including one that was struck in the carotid artery.

READ MORE