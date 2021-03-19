COVEXIT.com:

Vanden Bossche argues that humanity is now facing “a global catastrophe without equal,” because of the mass administration of what he considers to be the wrong vaccines.

Bossche is a pro-vaxxer

HERE IS A DETAILED OBJECTIVE ANALYSIS OF VANDEN BOSSCHE’S CLAIMS – It is mostly favorable with one caveat: “In my view, some of the other arguments made by Dr. Vanden Bossche appear to be more theoretical than evidence-based. That doesn’t mean they should be dismissed, given that evidence is in such short supply and COVID-19 pathophysiology is still very much a work in progress.”

Geert Vanden Bossche, DMV, PhD, an independent virologist and vaccine expert from Belgium, formerly employed at the Vaccine Alliance GAVI and at The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has published an open letter today, and other documents in the past days, sounding the alarm about the risks of mass vaccination for COVID-19, as currently implemented or foreseen in many countries.

“This type of prophylactic vaccines are completely inappropriate, and even highly dangerous, when used in mass vaccination campaigns during a viral pandemic,” he maintains.

Central to his concerns are the detrimental consequences of further “viral immune escape,” prompting both weakened natural immunity and vaccine resistance to variants.

“How long can one ignore the problem when there is at present massive evidence that viral immune escape is now threatening humanity?”

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult to imagine how the consequences of the extensive and erroneous human intervention in this pandemic are not going to wipe out large parts of our human population.”

Vanden Bossche suggests that herd immunity will not be achieved with the current vaccines, as they “turn vaccine recipients into asymptomatic carriers who are shedding virus.”

He calls for the use of vaccines that would be completely different from conventional vaccines in that they’re not inducing the B and T cells, but rather the natural killer (NK) cells.

According to Vanden Bossche, there is compelling scientific evidence that the NK cells play a key role in facilitating complete elimination of COVID-19 at an early stage of infection in asymptomatic infected subjects.

Vanden Bossche has already warned various organizations, including the WHO, about his findings and recommendations.

For him, “immediate cancellation of all ongoing Covid-19 mass vaccination campaigns should now become THE most acute health emergency of international concern,” and he urges an immediate international debate on the issue.

