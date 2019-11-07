Glenn Greenwald slapped live on air by Brazilian journalist

THE DAILY CALLER:

Journalist Glenn Greenwald was slapped in the face on air by a Brazilian journalist, shown in a video posted Thursday on Twitter.

Greenwald and Augusto Nunes were speaking on “Jovem Pan News,” a Brazilian radio station, according to the video posted by journalist George Marques. The two men are seen arguing in Portuguese, and the disagreement escalates when Nunes turns physical and slaps Greenwald in the face.

