THE DAILY CALLER:

Journalist Glenn Greenwald was slapped in the face on air by a Brazilian journalist, shown in a video posted Thursday on Twitter.

Veja o momento em que @augustosnunes agride @ggreenwald ao vivo na @JovemPanNews. É um absurdo esse descontrole por parte de Nunes, que usou os filhos do Glenn para atacá-lo por causa de matérias da Vaza Jato pic.twitter.com/aJjODSxaZA November 7, 2019

Greenwald and Augusto Nunes were speaking on “Jovem Pan News,” a Brazilian radio station, according to the video posted by journalist George Marques. The two men are seen arguing in Portuguese, and the disagreement escalates when Nunes turns physical and slaps Greenwald in the face.