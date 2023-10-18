Gleeful Putin declares China is ‘in tune with Russian ideas’ as President Xi praises the two countries’ ‘continually deepening mutual trust’ as pair attend luxurious banquet in Beijing

A gleeful Putin has declared that China is ‘in tune with Russian ideas’ as President Xi has praised the two countries’ ‘continually deepening mutual trust’ while attending a luxurious banquet in Beijing.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin also stressed that close political coordination was ‘necessary in current difficult times’.

‘We have repeatedly pointed out that Russia and China and the majority of states in the world share aspirations for mutual cooperation, for comprehensive and sustainable economic progress, and social well-being,’ he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also called for joint efforts by China and Russia to ‘safeguard international fairness’ and ‘justice’, Beijing’s state news agency Xinhua reported, hailing the ‘close and effective strategic coordination’ between their two countries.

READ MORE