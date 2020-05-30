New York Post:

The College Football Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta was vandalized and looted Friday as part of riots in response to the death of George Floyd.

The windows of the hall of fame were smashed and the gift shop was looted, according to local police. It is not known whether the museum portion of the building was vandalized and the total cost of damages.

The hall of fame is located near Centennial Olympic Park and CNN Center, which also was attacked in the riots.

“Protesters continue damaging businesses, looting and setting fire to buildings,” Atlanta Police Department Sgt. John Chafee said in a statement Saturday morning. “There has been looting at the College Football Hall of Fame … and many other businesses. We are grateful for the assistance being provided by multiple local and state law enforcement partners as we work to minimize the damage being caused by these individuals and to restore order in our city.”

