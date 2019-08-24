Daily Mail:

Social media star allegedly worked as a pimp recruiting underage girls

She is accused of forcing underage girls to work in her sex-trafficking ring

At least 250 minors were reportedly lured to Cartagena in one year

She was arrested last year alongside 17 others in ‘Operation Vesta’ police sting

A glamorous social media star known as ‘La Madame’ is accused of being a Colombian pimp forcing underage girls to work in her international sex-trafficking ring.

Liliana del Carmen Campos Puello, who is known for her racy Instagram snaps, is on trial accused of making a fortune out of exploiting underage girls.

Prosecutors allege that she pimped her victims out to high-profile clients including politicians, celebrities and policemen, The Times reported.

Campos Puello was arrested in July last year alongside 17 others in a police sting known as ‘Operation Vesta’.