DAILY MAIL:

A second migrant caravan is heading for the American border having formed in the wake of an initial group, which has already crossed Guatemala and entered Mexico.

The second caravan is made up of 1,000 people and crossed the border from Honduras into Guatemala on Sunday, before arriving in the town of Chiquimula on Monday night.

They are following in the path of a much-larger group, believed to number around 7,000, which was sheltering in the town of Huixtla, in southern Mexcio, overnight on Monday.

It is not clear exactly when or where the second group started their march, though it is believed to be somewhere near San Pedro Sula, where the first started.