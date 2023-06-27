An angry New Yorker hurled pizzas at City Hall this week in protest of a law that would force pizzerias using coal or wood-burning ovens to reduce carbon emissions by 75 percent or else face hefty fines.

The viral video featured artist and activist Scott LoBaido berating the city for targeting pizzerias while allowing nude LGBTQ pride parades and not cracking down on crime.

“The woke-ass idiots who run this city are doing everything in their power to destroy it,” LoBaido said. “We have naked men with their titties bouncing around all over this city yesterday, in public, in front of children,” LoBaido continued. “We have the most violent, raging crime rate ever. We are being invaded by illegal immigrants who are being treated way better than our homeless veterans.”

“Our teachers and first responder heroes who were fired [are] still not compensated because they didn’t take the Fauci injection. Our city schools produce the dumbest kids and the woke-ass punks who run New York Shitty are afraid of pizza? The world used to respect New Yorkers as tough, thick-skinned, and gritty. Now, we have become pussified,” he continued.

READ MORE