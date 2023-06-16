A former U.S. ambassador and Special Representative for Ukraine has said the country should send A-10 ‘Warthog’ close air support attack planes as well as F-16 jet fighters, saying “we could be doing more”.

The United States should add ground-attack aircraft and tactical ballistic missile systems to the list of equipment being donated to Ukraine, former U.S. Ambassador Kurt Volker is quoted by Kyiv state-controlled news agency Ukrinform.

Speaking in interview with the government news service, Volker was asked whether he believed the U.S. had done enough to support Ukraine, and responded that while American support had been important so far, saying “that’s not to say that we have done everything. We could be doing more.”

Asked to clarify, Volker said a desire to not provoke Russia into nuclear war had informed a reticence to give too much support so far, but that extra equipment should now be donated. Among the weapons in mind, the former Ambassador cited the Lockheed Martin-built ATACMS tactical ballistic missile system, cluster munitions, and A-10 close air support attack planes “in addition to what we are doing on F-16”.

