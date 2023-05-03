Black residents of California should be given a slavery reparation “down payment” as soon as possible, a slavery task force has told the state.

California should aim to hand out a reparation “down payment” to its black residents as soon as possible, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) state task force has now recommended.

Started in the wake of the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement, the slavery reparation panel has been tasked with figuring out exactly how much California — which joined the Union as a free state in 1850 — owes its black residents, with estimates previously rising as high as $800 billion, nearly three times the state’s total annual budget.

According to a report by Fox News, the panel has now told the California government that it could take a significant length of time for the state to figure out exactly how much it owes each black resident, with the body as such recommending that it give each affected individual a reparation “down payment” as it figures out exactly how much the African-American population is owed.

