Fox News:

Growing calls for outlets to ‘burn’ their anonymous sources

The ‘Outnumbered’ co-host slams WaPo, NYT, and NBC over retracted story about Rudy Giuliani.

The New York Times, The Washington Post, and NBC News faced a deluge of criticism Monday following the weekend corrections they each issued concerning their false reporting that Rudy Giuliani was warned by the FBI he was a target of a Russian disinformation campaign.

The stories about the alleged warning were published following the FBI raid on the former New York City mayor’s Manhattan apartment on April 29, which came as part of the ongoing investigation into whether or not he violated the law while lobbying on behalf of Ukrainian officials in 2019.

Each of the outlets referenced anonymous sources when revealing the FBI warnings that never took place, which prompted Giuliani to demand they reveal who their sources were following the retractions.

On a Saturday, the Washington Post added this correction to their defamatory story about me. The Washington Post and the NYT must reveal their sources who lied and targeted an American Citizen. #msnbc , #cnn forgot to mention the corrections today. #fakenews #badpeople pic.twitter.com/NhBX7EwQdk — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 1, 2021

The three outlets were quickly called out on social media for the inaccurate reporting, with some drawing into question the standards they use to verify information from anonymous sources, and others calling for the outlets to “burn” the sources.

