After losing the Republican nomination for president in 2008, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was “always falling shitfaced somewhere,” his third ex-wife Judith Giuliani said, according to Andrew Kirtzman’s new book obtained by The Guardian.

Rudy Giuliani was drinking and in therapy to cope with his dream of being president crushed after placing fourth in Florida and dropping out of the race, Judith Giuliani told Kirtzman for his book, “Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor.”

“He just could not get over it,” she told Kirtzman.

Giuliani told The New York Times in 2018 that he “spent a month at Mar-A-Lago relaxing” after exiting the race.

But Judith Giuliani described a depressive stint and a lot of drinking at Donald Trump’s South Florida residence. She told Kirtzman that she felt Rudy was “drinking to dull the pain.” “As a nurse,” she said, she viewed what was happening to him as “clinical depression.”

That said, Kirtzman wrote, Giuliani’s ex-wife, “was known to exaggerate, and the depth of his depression is something that only she and Giuliani knew for certain.”

Giuliani has denied having a drinking problem and Kirtzman wrote that his friends didn’t think he had an issue either.

“While Giuliani was always fond of drinking scotch with his cigars while holding court at the Grand Havana or Club Mac, his friends never considered him a problem drinker,” Kirtzman wrote.

