NEW YORK POST:

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Friday said “it breaks my heart” to watch how the city’s quality of life has plummeted under current Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt started the ball rolling, telling Giuliani, ”I’m a Christian. I love everyone, and I love him, but I don’t like what he’s doing for this city and that worries me. When I moved here everyone said you cleaned up Times Square. I don’t want it to go back to that. How do you feel about Mayor de Blasio and the direction of this great city?”

“It breaks my heart,” a somber-looking Giuliani responded without hesitation.

“I worked tirelessly to do that. A lot of my friends told me I couldn’t do it. A lot of my friends told me​​ I was crazy to run for mayor.

“I think this is an exceptional city,” Giuliani said. “There is none like it in the world, and to see this man break down not only what I did — but what Bloomberg did — I mean Bloomberg and I don’t see eye on eye on politics, but I thought he was a very good mayor.”