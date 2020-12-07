The New York Post:

President Trump’s lawyer and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has been pressing the case that the 2020 election was rife with fraud, has the coronavirus, Trump tweeted on Sunday.

“@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!,” the president posted.

Giuliani, who didn’t immediately return a request for comment, was being treated at Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington D.C., a friend of his told The Post.

“Rudy is doing fine. If it was up to Rudy, he’d leave the hospital right now,” the pal said.

The former mayor sought medical assistance “because he just felt run down,” said the friend, adding that Giuliani’s son Andrew was at the hospital with him.

