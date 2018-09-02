THE SUN

The deadly condition can be passed on if bacteria enters the body through an open wound

A FOUR-year-old was left fighting for her life after developing deadly sepsis from trying on new shoes. Sienna Rasul became seriously ill the day after trying different sized shoes on her bare feet. Little Sienna was later diagnosed with sepsis, which doctors believe she may have picked up from bacteria in the shoes. The deadly condition can be passed on if bacteria enters the body through an open wound. Doctors think it’s likely Sienna had a cut, graze or bite on her foot that allowed the bacteria to enter her body. Sienna spent five days on a drip in hospital with her mum Jodie Thomas, 26, by her side. Hotel worker Jodie said: “I was really shocked when the doctors said it was from trying on new shoes.

