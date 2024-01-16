Girl, 16, slashed in broad-daylight attack near NYC subway station: cops

A 16-year-old girl was slashed in the face in a broad-daylight attack steps from a Bronx subway station last week, police said Tuesday.The teen was walking on the sidewalk on White Plains Road near East 219th Street – just outside the Nos. 2 and 5 subway station – around 4 p.m. Friday when an unidentified menace approached her, cops said. The attacker then slashed her in the face, causing a “serious physical injury,” police said.

The teen was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where she was listed in serious but stable condition, cops said.

The masked assailant – shown in surveillance footage with his hood pulled up and carrying a backpack – is still being sought by cops.

He fled on foot southbound on White Plains Road, and then westbound on East 216th Street, police said.

READ MORE