A 10-year-old girl in Italy was declared brain-dead after she attempted the so-called “Blackout Challenge” on TikTok, according to local reports.

The dangerous game — also known as the “passout challenge” and “the fainting game” — dares participants to choke themselves until they pass out for several seconds.

But the challenge turned tragic when the child, who tied a belt around her neck, accidentally asphyxiated herself, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The girl was rushed to a hospital in Palermo Thursday, the outlet said. She arrived in cardiac arrest and was soon declared brain-dead by doctors.

