THE SUN:

ANIMALS more used to the searing heat have been swanning around in the snow after freak blizzards hit the Savannah.

Giraffes, antelopes and elephants were all among the beasts braving the freeze after the white stuff hit South Africa over the weekend.

Pictures of the snow covered creatures have swept across social media as viewers marvel at the bizarre scenes.

Kitty Viljoen captured elephants enjoying the snow in the Sneeuberg on the Western Cape of South Africa, where snow hit late last week.

Sneeuberg translates to Snow Mountain and dustings are not unusual across parts of South Africa in the winter, but this cold snap comes particularly late in the season.

She also photographed giraffes in snow in the Karoo semi-desert region.