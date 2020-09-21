Ginsburg voted more than once to uphold the harsh sentencing of relatively minor drug crimes committed most often by Black men.

The Wall Street Journal:

Judges given wide leeway in crack cocaine cases – Kimbrough v. United States (2007 – In a 7-2 ruling, the Supreme Court concluded that trial judges have broad discretion over criminal sentencing for crack offenses. Writing for the majority, Justice Ginsburg said the federal sentencing guidelines are a guide owed respectful consideration but not blind obedience. She wrote:

…Giving due respect to the District Court’s reasoned appraisal, a reviewing court could not rationally conclude that the 4.5-year sentence Kimbrough received qualified as an abuse of discretion.

SCOTUSBLOG.com:

Robbing a drug dealer is a federal crime – Taylor v. United States (2016) – Ginsburg voted with the majority to uphold a law (the Hobbs Act) making drug robberies FEDERAL crimes and thus liable for long sentences.

Because the Hobbs Act criminalizes robberies and attempted robberies that affect any commerce “over which the U.S. has jurisdiction,’ the prosecution in a Hobbs Act robbery case satisfies the act’s commerce element if it shows that the defendant robbed or attempted to rob a drug dealer of drugs or drug proceeds.

