FOX NEWS:

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg celebrated the #MeToo movement on Wednesday, just a day before a highly-anticipated U.S. Senate panel hearing into sexual misconduct accusations against high court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“Every woman of my vintage has not just one story but many stories, but we thought there was nothing you could do about it – boys will be boys – so just find a way to get out of it,” Ginsburg said during an event with first-year law students at Georgetown University in Washington, Reuters reported.

When asked about her views on the current women’s movement, Ginsburg replied by saying she was “cheered on” by the #MeToo movement that has led to the downfall of multiple rich and powerful men over sexual misconduct.

Ginsburg said the movement shows that women are united. “So it was one complaint and then one after another the complaints mounted. So women nowadays are not silent about bad behavior,” she said.