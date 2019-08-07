FOX NEWS:

Authorities are investigating the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting as domestic terrorism after discovering the gunman had a “target list” — including churches, courthouses and locations specific to both political parties.

Santino William Legan, 19, is accused of firing 39 rounds with an AK-47-style rifle at the California food festival on July 28, killing three people and injuring 13 others, according to officials. He was hit multiple times by police before turning his weapon on himself.

The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the case, according to John Bennett, the FBI’s agent in charge in San Francisco. He told reporters Tuesday a motive is still unclear in the shooting, and noted the suspect appeared to have conflicting ideologies.