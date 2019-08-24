Breitbart:

Shaving company Gillette says it is “shifting the spotlight from social issues to local heroes,” after the company’s brief foray into the SJW-style demonization of masculinity drew a massive backlash from customers.

The company landed itself in hot water last year when it ran a #MeToo-themed ad borrowing language from far-left anti-male feminists, depicting the abuse of women by men and encouraging male Gilette customers to “shave their toxic masculinity.”

Shaving brands are not difficult to boycott. Most major retailers stock competitors to Gillette in their shaving sections, at similar or lower prices. There are plenty of other brands that have taken a different approach, with competitor Schick even running ads spotlighting sexist expectations against men.

Consumers did not reward Gillette for its attempt to dabble in left-wing identity politics. Gillette’s parent company, Procter & Gamble (P&G), posted a net loss of $5.24 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to profits of $1.89 billion a year ago.