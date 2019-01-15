BUSINESS INSIDER:

Gillette is calling on men to step it up.

A new ad, called “We Believe” and lasting a minute and a half, encourages men to change their behavior. It directly invokes the #MeToo movement to confront America’s culture.

“Gillette believes in the best in men — that by holding each other accountable, eliminating excuses for bad behavior, and supporting a new generation working toward their personal ‘best,’ we can deliver positive change that will matter for years to come,” Gary Coombe, the president of the Gillette parent Procter & Gamble’s global grooming business, said in a statement about the ad.

The ad opens with audio of news anchors covering a simulated reporting on a #MeToo-related movement. A narrator then asks: “Is this the best a man can get? Is it?”