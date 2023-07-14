A suspected serial killer has been arrested over the notorious Gilgo Beach murders in Long Island, The Post can confirm.

Rex Heuermann, 59, a married architect at a New York City firm, was arrested at his home on 1st Avenue in Massapequa Park, sources told The Post.

The suspect is due in court in hours, according to another source who did not confirm the identity.

The arrest is tied to the so-called “Gilgo Four,” women found wrapped in burlap within days of each other in late 2010, and not the other six who were later eyed as possibly being connected, the source said.

