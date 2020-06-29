CBS News:

Gilead Sciences disclosed its pricing for the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir, saying it will charge $3,120 for patients with private health insurance. Patients who are covered by government programs like Medicaid will be charged $2,340 for a typical treatment course.

The amount that patients pay out of pocket depends on insurance, income and other factors. “We’re in uncharted territory with pricing a new medicine, a novel medicine, in a pandemic,” Gilead CEO Dan O’Day said in a statement announcing the pricing for remdesivir.

Remdesivir (pronounced rem-des-eh-veer) is an antiviral medication originally developed to treat Ebola and other deadly viruses. After an international COVID-19 drug trial showed that the medication helped some patients recover more quickly, the Food and Drug Administration gave the remdesivir authorization for emergency use in treating coronavirus cases. Gilead is charging two prices for the drug in just one developed country: The U.S., according to The Wall Street Journal.

