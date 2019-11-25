PAGE SIX:

A Los Angeles judge has ordered the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid to tear down his controversial $100 million mega-mansion — for being a “danger to the community.”

The half-built 30,000-square-foot Bel Air pad — dubbed the “Starship Enterprise” — poses a “clear and present” danger to Mohamed Hadid’s neighbors for not being up to code, a judge ruled in LA Superior Court last week, according to TMZ.

“If this house came down the hill it would take a portion of the neighborhood with it,” said Judge Craig Karlan.

Neighbors sued the 71-year-old property tycoon, claiming the hulking house on a hillside was illegally built and unstable.

A structural engineer testified that the piles supporting the huge home were only driven 20 feet into the bedrock, instead of 30 feet required by building regulations.