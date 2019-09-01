NY POST

This adorable pair may become pawndas if the trade war with China escalates. Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, two giant pandas, have been living happily at the Washington, D.C. National Zoo for years. The bears are technically owned by the Chinese government and in the capital as part of a longterm lease — which expires in 2020. “We’ve had 47 incredibly successful years of partnering with our Chinese colleagues, China Wildlife and Conservation Association, and our current agreement is through Dec. 7, 2020,” a zoo spokesperson told The Hill, projecting confidence that a new agreement to keep the animals could be reached. “Our giant panda conservation program is all based on science plans that both our scientists and their Chinese counterparts create and implement together.”

