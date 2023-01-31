Political watchdog group Project Veritas parked a van with giant digital billboards outside Pfizer headquarters in New York displaying footage of a Pfizer exec divulging the company’s shady virus gain-of-function experimentation.

We rented an LED truck and parked it outside of @pfizer world headquarters in Manhattan today⁰⁰Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/P9waV9vx86 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 31, 2023

Footage Tuesday from outside Pfizer World Headquarters in Manhattan, New York, shows a mobile billboard truck stationed outside the building.

The truck’s displays feature messages reading, “#DirectedEvolution,” while playing footage of Veritas founder James O’Keefe viral confrontation with Pfizer Director of Research and Development for Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning Jordon Trishton Walker.

“We rented an LED truck and parked it outside of @pfizer world headquarters in Manhattan today,” Veritas wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

The billboard stunt comes on the heels of a bombshell report showing Walker speaking to an undercover Veritas journalist admitting Pfizer was experimenting with mutating viruses in order to plan out future vaccines.

“One of the things we’re exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create — preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we’re gonna do that though, there’s a risk of like, as you could imagine — no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses,” Walker told an undercover Veritas journalist.

READ MORE