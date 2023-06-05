The ”ghost plane” crash that killed four people — and triggered a sonic boom from F-16 fighter jets flying to DC to intercept it — left a “crater” indicating a near-nosedive into the ground, pulverizing the wreckage.

The private Cessna flew into restricted airspace over the capital Sunday afternoon, with the pilot appearing to be unresponsive at the controls, possibly rendered unconscious when the pressure inexplicably dropped. The aircraft then crashed near Raphine, Va., leaving a “crater” that suggested a near-nosedive crash, one of the first four responders at the site told CNN.

The horrific crash site had at most only four recognizable pieces from the plane, with a first responder noting: “There was nothing really bigger than your arm.”

Rescuers were only able to reach the site — in a rural part of the Shenandoah Valley — on foot, and no survivors were found, just human remains, police said.

John Rumpel of Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc. confirmed that his daughter, 2-year-old granddaughter and a nanny were aboard the doomed flight along with their pilot.

