WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

One Ukrainian fighter pilot dubbed the “Ghost of Kyiv” has emerged as an unconfirmed heroic figure as Ukraine pushes back against invading Russian troops.

Unconfirmed reports have gone viral on Twitter, with one video getting five million views for claiming that the fighter pilot has taken out six Russian jets since President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” in the country early Thursday morning local time.

Video footage shows what appears to be a Ukrainian MiG-29 jet flying around several cities in Ukraine. The pilot could earn the title of “fighter ace” for shooting down five or more enemy aircraft if the reports are true.

Author Seth Abramson said if the report is true, the pilot is a “stirring symbol of Ukraine’s resistance to Putin’s war crimes.”

