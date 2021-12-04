NEW YORK POST:

Ghislaine Maxwell kept a 58-page list of rules that ordered staff at Jeffrey Epstein’s estates to “see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing” — and to always make sure the couple had a gun nearby at night.

The accused madam’s sex-trafficking trial got to see the “Maxwell Household Manual” on Thursday as former housekeeper Juan Alessi testified about the “very degrading” way staff were treated.

The 2005 manual — which was entered into evidence — showed the lengths Maxwell, the 59-year-old “lady of the house,” went to in ensuring that Epstein’s mansion in Palm Beach, Fla., was “like a five-star hotel.”

Staff needed to “anticipate the needs of Mr. Epstein, Ms. Maxwell and their guests,” stated the introduction of the manual, which made clear that disgraced media baron Robert Maxwell’s daughter was sharing the master bedroom with the perverted moneyman at the time.

The rules detailed a slew of instructions for each room, especially the master bedroom, which had to be kept at 60 degrees and have “JE and GM telephone directories” near the phone. A separate bedroom was not listed for Maxwell, though she had her own bathroom.

Additionally, staffers were ordered to keep a “gun placed in bedside table drawer.”

Other orders hinted at a sense of paranoia in 2005, which was before Epstein was convicted and jailed for sex offenses with underage girls.

