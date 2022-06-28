NY Post

Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 in prison Tuesday for her role in helping powerful pedophile Jeffrey Epstein abuse young girls, capping off a dramatic fall from grace for the British socialite turned-convicted sex-trafficker. US District Judge Alison Nathan said the sentence of 240 months was “sufficient and no graver than necessary,” for Maxwell, who earlier addressed the court and told her victims, “I am sorry for the pain that you experienced.” “I hope my conviction and harsh incarceration brings you pleasure,” said Maxwell, wearing blue jail scrubs, her dark brown locks cut in a bob. Maxwell’s sentencing marked the end of the federal criminal proceedings against her in the Southern District of New York, where she was brought after her arrest at a sprawling New Hampshire estate in July 2020. The 60-year-old heiress — who spent much of her life hobnobbing with the rich and famous — learned her fate months after she was convicted of grooming and trafficking teenagers for Epstein, a wealthy financier and her onetime boyfriend.

