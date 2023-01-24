Ghislaine Maxwell said she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison in her first interview from behind bars.

Maxwell, 61, further fuelled conspiracy theories surrounding the disgraced billionaire’s death by disputing the official ruling of suicide in an interview broadcast on Talk TV’s the Jeremy Kyle Show on Monday.

"I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked and I wondered how it had happened."



Speaking on Jeffrey Epstein's death, Ghislaine Maxwell says she didn't know "he was so awful" and in hindsight "wishes that she had never met him".@JKyleOfficial | #GhislaineTalkTV pic.twitter.com/8kjFfQAVB5 January 23, 2023

“I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked,” she said. “Then I wondered how it had happened because as far as I was concerned, he was going to… I was sure he was going to appeal. And I was sure he was covered under the non-prosecution agreement.”

Maxwell declined to apologise to her victims during the Talk TV interview and said they should take their anger out on US authorities for allowing Epstein to die.

“I say that Epstein died and they should take their disappointment and upset out on the authorities who allowed that to happen,” she said. “And as I said I hope they have some closure by the judicial process that took place. I wish them time to heal and to be able to have a productive and good life going forward, and that’s what I hope for them.”

Epstein, 66, was found dead in his prison cell in New York 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges. His death was officially ruled to have been by suicide after an investigation by medical examiners.

READ MORE