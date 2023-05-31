Ghislaine Maxwell is living in constant fear of a brutal beatdown behind bars after she ratted out two violent Cuban inmates for trying to extort her, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

The pair were thrown in solitary confinement for 47 days after Maxwell reported them to authorities at FCI Tallahassee for demanding items from her commissary order.

But now she’s ‘freaking out’ because the two bullies have been released back into the general prison population and are out for revenge, according to sources at the low-security Florida lockup.

