NY POST

Former President Bill Clinton’s connection to since-convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was established through British heiress and longtime Epstein pal Ghislaine Maxwell, who also became a friend of former first daughter Chelsea, according to a new report Sunday. Clinton’s family grew close with Maxwell after Clinton left office in early 2001, Politico reported. “The Clintons were relatively intimate with her,” a friend of Maxwell’s told the Web site. A person familiar with the relationship also described Maxwell as “the contact between Epstein and Clinton.” “She ended up being close to the family because she and Chelsea ended up becoming close,” the source added.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST