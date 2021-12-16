Breitbart:

The Salvation Army went woke, and now, at least in certain parts of the country, it’s going broke.

“I wouldn’t want to taint this pristine outfit with my racist dollars.“

Naturally, no one dares to admit that the Salvation Army’s outrageous decision to ask its white donors to apologize for being racists might be the cause of its troubles. Instead, the Christian group’s problems are blamed on the pandemic—which makes no sense.

As you’ll see below, some of the Salvation Army’s donation and volunteer problems are down compared to last year. Some of you might recall that there was not only a pandemic last year, but that last year there was no vaccine.

I should point out that the Salvation Army removed its smear of America and white Americans, but only under the excuse that it was all a misunderstanding. So apparently, on top of being racist, we are also stupid.

And so, the sour taste almost certainly remains in people’s mouths. I know it’s in mine. Every kettle I passed once received a donation. No more. I wouldn’t want to taint this pristine outfit with my racist dollars.

Iowa:

The Red Kettle Campaign which has a goal of $79,600 reached 24.29 percent on Dec. 4. The campaign which runs through Dec. 24 is used to help The Salvation Army fund programs in Marshalltown, such as rent and utility assistance, food pantry and youth programming, throughout the year. The overall holiday goal of $217,700 has reached 24.77 percent. The Red Kettle Campaign serves as The Salvation Army’s largest fundraising effort each year. As of Dec. 4, the campaign has fallen $14,707 behind the same time in 2020. The campaign is struggling to find enough bell ringers to help meet the goal which ends at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.

….

Hey, I’m a big believer in forgiveness and second chances, but I’m not going to fund an organization that spreads hate, racism, and division. And if you want forgiveness, it helps to ask for it, which the Salvation Army has not done. Instead, it’s claiming that all the criticism was “false.”

