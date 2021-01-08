GET INSTRUCTIONS …

THIS INSTRUCTION PAGE IS ALWAYS AVAILABLE UNDER THE TOP WEB MENU

“HOW TO LISTEN”

Dr. Savage says: “You can listen on Spotify in the car or on the internet.  BUT THE BEST IS THIS “Alexa, play the Savage Nation” and it plays your current podcast.”

OR …

Find the PODCAST * PODCAST * PODCAST * PODCAST * PODCAST banner in big box top-right of michaelsavage.com. Click title text!

OR …

PODCAST PAGE AT MICHAELSAVAGE.COM

OR …

VISIT PODCASTS WITH DATES & DESCRIPTIONS – RIGHT HERE ON THE SAVAGE WEBSITE

OR …

OR …

Apple iTUNES Preview (works in any web browser, Apple or Windows)

OR …

AT Megaphone.fm

OR…

iPhone or iPad: Tap this link to listen in APPLE PODCASTS

OR …

WITH YOUR HOME INTELLIGENT PLAYER

Amazon Echo, Echo Dot or Tap: “Alexa, play ‘The Savage Nation Podcast’ ”

Google Home: “O.K., Google, play ‘The Savage Nation Podcast.’ “

Buy on Amazon!

You may like these posts