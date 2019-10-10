THE WALL STREET JOURNAL:

A day after an attack on a synagogue left two dead in Halle, eastern Germany, Jews across the country said they felt increasingly under siege from growing anti-Semitism across German society.

Jewish community leaders had warned for months about a rising number of assaults by recently arrived migrants from the Middle East, Islamists and far-left opponents of Israel.

But the Halle attack, which authorities said appeared motivated by far-right ideology, underlined the formidable threat still posed by right-wing extremists…

