German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is warning against a race to arm Ukraine with high-powered weapons as Ukraine ramps up its calls for fighter jets and long-range missiles.

Scholz engineered a breakthrough with President Biden to send modern tanks to Ukraine earlier this month, but has said fighter jets is a non-starter.

“I can only advise against entering into a constant competition to outbid each other when it comes to weapons systems,” Scholz said in an interview with German news outlet Tagesspiegel.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued pleas over the weekend for long-range missiles and fighter jets as he seeks to strengthen the country’s air defense.

But Germany has insisted the country will not be equipping Ukraine with the warplanes.

“The question of combat aircraft does not arise at all,” Scholz said, according to Politico.

Moscow has painted the provision of tanks as “direct involvement” in the war, despite Biden’s insistence that the move is “not an offensive threat” to Russia.

