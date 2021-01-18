GERMANY’S worst Covid rule breakers will be held in detention centres under new proposals being drawn up by a number of state governments.

The move forms part of the country’s efforts to stop the spread of the more contagious mutant strain of the virus detected in the UK last month.

In the eastern state of Saxony, people who ignore lockdown measures will be held in a cordoned-off part of a refugee camp being built next week.

State authorities have said the centre will only be used for those who repeatedly breach self-isolation requirements.

A similar scheme will be used in neighboring Brandenburg, while in northerly Schleswig-Holstein rule breakers will be held in a part of a juvenile detention center.

