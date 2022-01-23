The Western Journal

Germany, a partner with Russia in the controversial NordStream Pipeline, has blocked Ukraine from receiving military support from the Baltic nation of Estonia. Estonia wanted to send weapons that originally came from Germany to Ukraine, but Germany, which has also refused to share any of its weapons with Ukraine, refused, according to the Wall Street Journal. Germany partnered with Russia in the NordStream pipeline project to ship natural gas under the Baltic Sea. That was stymied when former President Donald Trump was in office but moved forward after President Joe Biden took office. Germany now stands alone as one of the few North Atlantic Treaty Organization countries refusing to assist Ukraine as fears grow that Russia will use the troops surrounding three sides of Ukraine to launch an invasion. “Blocking arms exports at a time when Ukraine is facing invasion is not a good policy,” said Gustav Gressel of the European Council on Foreign Relations — a pan-European think tank. “Germany, they have a lot of hesitation to deliver to us,” Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said. Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, said Germany has a blood debt it should pay. “This responsibility should be toward the Ukrainian people, who lost at least 8 million lives during the Nazi occupation of Ukraine,” he said. But Germany said it is simply doing business as usual by rejecting the call for helping Ukraine.

