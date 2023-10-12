Germany Offers Direct Military Aid to Israel, Vows Crackdown on Hamas Terrorist Support at Home

Germany became the first European country to offer direct military aid to Israel on Thursday while promising a crackdown on Hamas terrorist supporters at home.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz underlined Germany’s historical responsibility for Israel’s security as cause for the offer which has already seen the Jewish state request ammunition for its warships and military attack drones.

AP reports the Defense Ministry said it agreed to an Israeli request to use up to two of five Heron TP combat drones currently leased by the German military and were already in Israel for the training of German servicepeople.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius noted in Brussels that Israel has also requested ammunition for warships, a request that will now be discussed.

“Over 1,000 citizens of Israel have been killed in these terror acts. Thousands of them were severely injured and are fighting for their lives in the hospitals of Israel. In a country with 9 million inhabitants, that means that nearly everybody knows one of the victims,” Scholz said in a speech at the Bundestag, Germany’s lower house of parliament.

